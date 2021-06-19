S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $417.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,166 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 35,187.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,554 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $971,046,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $743,879,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded down $9.45 on Friday, reaching $390.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,394,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $382.81. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $401.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

