Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $54 million-56 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.38 million.

Several research firms recently commented on LOV. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LOV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 312,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,721. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 million, a P/E ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.87. Spark Networks has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Spark Networks will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $70,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis acquired 24,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $131,688.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,204 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,435 over the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

