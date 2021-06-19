Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $54 million-56 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.38 million.

Shares of Spark Networks stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $5.61. 312,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,721. Spark Networks has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 million, a P/E ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.77.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spark Networks will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

LOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spark Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis acquired 24,707 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $131,688.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $47,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,204 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,435. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.