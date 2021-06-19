SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,658 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SpartanNash by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in SpartanNash by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in SpartanNash by 485.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $19.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.