SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SpartanNash in a research note issued on Thursday, June 17th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now anticipates that the company will earn $1.93 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.95. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for SpartanNash’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Shares of SPTN opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $692.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.80. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.09.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 485.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

