SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $14,456,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 82,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $85.60 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $90.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.95.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

