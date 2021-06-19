SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 713.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,779,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 119,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 47,656 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $83.44 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.09 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

