SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $73.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on FLOW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised SPX FLOW from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock opened at $61.14 on Wednesday. SPX FLOW has a twelve month low of $32.91 and a twelve month high of $71.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 86.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.32.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SPX FLOW will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 150.1% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX FLOW in the first quarter valued at about $658,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX FLOW in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 6.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

