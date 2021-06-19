SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $72.00 target price on the stock.

SPXC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Sidoti began coverage on SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.50.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $57.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. SPX has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $66.19.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.17 million. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SPX will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in SPX by 5,353.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,019,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SPX by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,776,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,968,000 after acquiring an additional 579,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,058,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of SPX by 803.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 537,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,332,000 after acquiring an additional 478,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPX by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,611,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,914,000 after buying an additional 348,506 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

