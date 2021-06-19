SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.170-2.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti began coverage on SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Get SPX alerts:

Shares of SPXC traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,832. SPX has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $66.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.