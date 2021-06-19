SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $25 million-27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.90 million.

Shares of SRAX stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.99. 608,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,512. SRAX has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $115.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter. SRAX had a negative net margin of 165.90% and a negative return on equity of 84.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SRAX will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of SRAX in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRAX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

