SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of SSE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of SSE from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SSE currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Get SSE alerts:

SSEZY stock opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.62. SSE has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.