ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $1.29 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.29.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $208.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

