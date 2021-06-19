ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 201 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.5% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

NYSE OTIS opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $54.44 and a 52 week high of $81.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.14.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

