ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 721 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186,449 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,980,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 19,216.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,683,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,139 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.87.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $45.05 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $47.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

