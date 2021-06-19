Standard Chartered’s (SCBFY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SCBFY. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SCBFY opened at $13.00 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

