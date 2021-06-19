Standard Chartered’s (SCBFY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SCBFY. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SCBFY opened at $13.00 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

See Also: What causes a recession?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.