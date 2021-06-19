Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) PT Raised to C$5.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Standard Lithium from C$3.60 to C$4.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

STLHF stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.23. Standard Lithium has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.87.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

