Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $12.75 Per Share (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – G.Research upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stanley Black & Decker in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $12.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.05. G.Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s FY2023 earnings at $13.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.82.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $194.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.09. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $129.56 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

