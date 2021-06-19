Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Upgraded by Gabelli to “Buy”

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was upgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.82.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of SWK opened at $194.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $129.56 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.