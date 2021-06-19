Starbase (STAR) Market Cap Achieves $2.52 Million

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Starbase has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $18,881.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00059893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00025082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $266.90 or 0.00743874 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00043697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00083320 BTC.

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

