Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.340-3.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Steel Dynamics also updated its Q2 guidance to $3.34-3.38 EPS.

STLD opened at $57.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.70.

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

