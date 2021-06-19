Steel Dynamics’ (STLD) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $107.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STLD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $66.88.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

