Steven R. Becker Sells 200,150 Shares of Tuesday Morning Corp. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Stock

Tuesday Morning Corp. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) insider Steven R. Becker sold 200,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $994,745.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,760,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,720,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TUEM stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.61. Tuesday Morning Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.01.

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $153.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tuesday Morning Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.