STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor producer on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

STMicroelectronics has decreased its dividend payment by 22.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. STMicroelectronics has a payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect STMicroelectronics to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.28. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $43.02.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

