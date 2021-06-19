Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,050 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,319% compared to the typical volume of 74 call options.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $79.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 2.01. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $92.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.93.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. Research analysts expect that Arvinas will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $1,670,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,522.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

