Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Sumo Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

SUMO opened at GBX 365.50 ($4.78) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £626.69 million and a P/E ratio of 365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Sumo Group has a 1-year low of GBX 171.50 ($2.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 407 ($5.32). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 371.

In related news, insider Carl Cavers acquired 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 382 ($4.99) per share, for a total transaction of £1,803.04 ($2,355.68). Also, insider David Wilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63), for a total value of £35,400 ($46,250.33).

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end creative development and co-development services to the video games and entertainment industries in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, India, and Canada. It offers visual concept design, pre-production, development, user-interface design, and post-release support services.

