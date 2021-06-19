Sundance Energy (SNDEQ) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS: SNDEQ) is one of 265 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Sundance Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Sundance Energy alerts:

This table compares Sundance Energy and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy $91.81 million -$370.46 million -0.02 Sundance Energy Competitors $6.17 billion -$703.82 million -2.72

Sundance Energy’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Sundance Energy. Sundance Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy’s peers have a beta of 1.40, meaning that their average share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sundance Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Sundance Energy Competitors 2032 10252 14483 472 2.49

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential downside of 8.15%. Given Sundance Energy’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sundance Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy -403.50% -35.47% -11.00% Sundance Energy Competitors -144.92% -47.98% -2.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.1% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sundance Energy peers beat Sundance Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Sundance Energy

Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Sundance Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundance Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.