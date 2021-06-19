Sundance Energy (SNDEQ) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS: SNDEQ) is one of 265 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Sundance Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Sundance Energy and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sundance Energy
|$91.81 million
|-$370.46 million
|-0.02
|Sundance Energy Competitors
|$6.17 billion
|-$703.82 million
|-2.72
Volatility & Risk
Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy’s peers have a beta of 1.40, meaning that their average share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sundance Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sundance Energy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Sundance Energy Competitors
|2032
|10252
|14483
|472
|2.49
As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential downside of 8.15%. Given Sundance Energy’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sundance Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares Sundance Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sundance Energy
|-403.50%
|-35.47%
|-11.00%
|Sundance Energy Competitors
|-144.92%
|-47.98%
|-2.00%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
49.1% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Sundance Energy peers beat Sundance Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
About Sundance Energy
Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO.
Receive News & Ratings for Sundance Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundance Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.