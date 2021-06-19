Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Short Interest Update

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 589,200 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the May 13th total of 680,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 355,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Sunlands Technology Group by 178.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlands Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunlands Technology Group by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STG traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 121,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,103. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03. Sunlands Technology Group has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $160.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.78.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $89.59 million during the quarter.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

