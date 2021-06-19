Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Sunnova Energy International posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%.

NOVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

NOVA stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.38. 2,788,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,687. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.17. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 809,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after acquiring an additional 519,901 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,221,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1,292.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 167,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 155,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

