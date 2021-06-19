Swarm City 24-Hour Volume Hits $62.00 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last week, Swarm City has traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swarm City has a total market cap of $529,487.41 and approximately $62.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm City coin can now be bought for about $0.0620 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00058920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00024748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $258.60 or 0.00733938 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00043473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00083509 BTC.

Swarm City Coin Profile

Swarm City is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Buying and Selling Swarm City

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

