Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 29.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $50.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $61,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $46,406.25. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,343.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,658 shares of company stock worth $51,848 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MidWestOne Financial Group Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

