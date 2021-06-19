Swiss National Bank Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter valued at $425,000. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in EverQuote by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 239,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 81,332 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in EverQuote by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,353,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,102,000 after purchasing an additional 199,657 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,009,000 after purchasing an additional 284,025 shares during the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.77. The firm has a market cap of $967.30 million, a P/E ratio of -70.77 and a beta of 1.36.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

In related news, CRO Nicholas Graham sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $81,203.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 51,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Craig Lister sold 2,770 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $83,903.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 48,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,546.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,251 shares of company stock worth $546,742 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

