Swiss National Bank Has $1.20 Million Holdings in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of VBI Vaccines worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 338,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,175,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,234,000 after buying an additional 948,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

VBIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,422,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $5,690,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.44 million, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 2.01. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.02.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 5,862.62% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

