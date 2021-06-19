Swiss National Bank Has $1.30 Million Stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Cass Information Systems worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CASS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:CASS opened at $41.93 on Friday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.14 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.54.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

