Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,000 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in TriState Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TriState Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in TriState Capital in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriState Capital stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $681.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.02.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.83 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on TSC shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

