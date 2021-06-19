Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The RealReal were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in The RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The RealReal in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The RealReal alerts:

Shares of REAL opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 3.15.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The RealReal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

In related news, insider Arnon Katz sold 3,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $81,458.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,458,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 47,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $950,529.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,913,018 shares in the company, valued at $58,318,620.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,877 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL).

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.