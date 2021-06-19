SYNC Network (SYNC) Market Cap Reaches $6.06 Million

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 19th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. SYNC Network has a market cap of $6.06 million and approximately $133,912.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.19 or 0.00433832 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003809 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00017532 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.85 or 0.01059407 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 149,668,442 coins and its circulating supply is 117,707,049 coins. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

