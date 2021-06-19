T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.36.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.02. 2,043,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,049. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $118.63 and a 1 year high of $197.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,259 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

