Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.03. Tactile Systems Technology posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.56 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,145,000 after purchasing an additional 29,524 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,761,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,991,000 after purchasing an additional 346,090 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,698,000 after purchasing an additional 289,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

TCMD opened at $50.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.90 million, a P/E ratio of -461.14, a P/E/G ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.18. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.