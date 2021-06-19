Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLFA) shares rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 6,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 8,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.17.

About Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA)

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc operates as a retailer and wholesale distributor of a range of leather and leathercraft related items in North America and internationally. The company offers leather, quality tools, hardware, small machines, accessories, liquids, lace, kits, open workbenches, and teaching materials.

