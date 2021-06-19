TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Short Interest Update

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the May 13th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 477,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCRR. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 2,959.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 20,715 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,398,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $16.91 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 32.60 and a quick ratio of 32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $645.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.