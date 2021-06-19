TD Securities Cuts Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Price Target to C$12.50

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MJDLF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of MJDLF opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.26. Major Drilling Group International has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $9.35.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

