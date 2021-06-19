Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,954 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in South State were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of South State by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in South State by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in South State by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in South State by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in South State by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SSB. Truist boosted their target price on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $80.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.10. South State Co. has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.90 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

In related news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $223,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $372,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,971 shares of company stock valued at $961,736. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

