Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,267 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.92.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $398,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

MRTX opened at $166.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.42. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.18 and a twelve month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

