Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 4,089 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Huntsman were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 150,576.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 45,173 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after acquiring an additional 324,194 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1,241.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 52,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 48,162 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 57,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 24,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.53.

NYSE:HUN opened at $24.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.68. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

