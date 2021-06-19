Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $672,000 Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 22.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth about $57,198,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,701 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,268,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,579,000 after purchasing an additional 798,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,543,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,047,000 after purchasing an additional 754,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

HTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $27.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 107.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $29.70.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.