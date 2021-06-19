Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $708,000 Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $90.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 80.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.13. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 355.56%.

TXRH has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total transaction of $455,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,438 shares of company stock valued at $680,230. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

