Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,407,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in EMCOR Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,227 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in EMCOR Group by 32.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $660,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 26.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EME opened at $118.41 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.78.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

