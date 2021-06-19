Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,383 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 22.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Crocs were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $104.50 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $115.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.20.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,837 shares in the company, valued at $11,984,898.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

