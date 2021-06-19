Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 6,663 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SLM were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its position in SLM by 6.9% during the first quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in SLM by 3.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in SLM by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in SLM by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in SLM by 1.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.74.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. The firm had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

